Image copyright Joe Giddens Image example Di Prince wit some Nigerian traditional rulers for Abuja

Di Prince of Wales don meet wit all di ogbonge traditional leaders for Nigeria to chook mouth on top plenti-plenti mata like security, population, climate change and girl child education.

Di Prince meet wit di local leaders to see how dem go find solution to dis wahala dem wey don create enough kata-kata for di kontri especially di fight-fight between farmers and herders.

Di Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Lamido say dia discussion dey very fruitful and say all dis fight-fight wey di happun for di kontri now na because population dey grow and di resources wey suppose cater for di growing population no dey.

E explain give say despite di fact say population dey grow, most states for north neva change di way wey dem di build and say most times di only option wey dey na to go collect land from farmers give pipo to build house and dis wan no good.

"As e dey now, to preach contraceptive no go epp address our population mata, di only tin wey fit solve am na girl child education" di Emir add.

Image copyright Joe Giddens Image example Prince Charles bin first meet wit Presido Buhari

Meanwhile di Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II tell di Prince make e epp tell di British Empire to return di ancient Benin artifacts wey di British authority cari for 1897.

E say di Benin Kingdom need am to build Oba Palace Museum to encourage tourism for di state.

Meanwhile writers for Nigeria use dia work totori di Duchess of Cornwall for her first visit to Nigeria.

Di Duchess na pesin wey like book wella and don dey do charity work tey tey on top literacy mata to cari ginger pipo to go school.

As e be now Nigeria illiteracy level dey high from 65 to 75 million and about 13.5 million pikin dem no dey go school.

Di literary community treat am to spoken word poem wey poet Dike Chukwumerije do titled 'Oyibo Pikin'

Odas like Teresa Ameh read am part of dia book to take welcome di Duchess.

Dem also tell am how reading culture dey low and dem di writer dey struggle as beta publishers like Longman don leave di kontri.