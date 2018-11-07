Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, dey put eye for report wey committee send am on top new minimum wage

Labour and trade union pipo dey demand N30,000 for workers and Mr Buhari don tok say e ready to settle di mata.

Some Nigerians dey happy but odas feel say di moni no reach.

But di koko now na how pesin fit manage im life wit N30,000 salary for Nigeria.

Some tins dey wey you go need carry for mind if you wan make dis moni reach you evri month.

1. Housing

Image copyright Getty Images

If you dey live for Lagos and you dey collect dis kain salary evri month, e go hard to see beta house wia di rent no go tear your pocket.

Nigeria get plenti oda states wey you fit go stay wey house rent no too cost like dat.

Financial sabi pipo dey advise say your yearly rent no suppose pass your 3 months salary, so for dis case, your rent no suppose pass N90,000 per year.

2. Feeding

Image copyright Getty Images

Beta soup na moni kill am but concoction rice still no bad like dat.

You go save more moni if you dey cook for house dan to dey buy food for outside. You fit arrange small soup and eba wey fit last you up to one week wit less dan N1500.

Some correct Nigerian soups wey you fit cook wit shikini moni na Egusi, Ogbono, Okro and Ewedu. Add N400 for one paint of garri and food don set be dat.

3. Clothing

Image copyright Getty Images

Some pipo say 'na mumu dey go boutique'. Wetin dey carri you enta boutique wen you fit go okrika markets, bend down select beta akube.

Wen you wash am wit detergent wey dey scent well-well, starch am, iron am well, even pesin wey dey wear designers no go believe say na akube you deck. All na packaging.

4. Start side hustle

Image copyright Getty Images

Small side business wey you fit dey do afta you close from office or for weekends, go reli help increase di total moni wey dey enta your pocket evri month.

You fit learn handwork wey you go dey make moni from wen you don sabi am well-well.

Find business wey you need small moni to start or di one wey you no even need any moni at all to start.

5. Jolliment

Image copyright Getty Images

All hustle and no jolliment go turn you to dodoyo. E dey veri important to enjoy yoursef but you no need to spend your life savings on top jolli jolli.

Some places wia you fit enjoy free jolliment na party for church, mosque office party and weddings.