President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerian workers dey jolli on top goment agreement to increase minimum wage and for those wey dey ready to get alert for month end November, make dem wait first!

Di process na step by step.

As oga Buhari don gree make workers for di kontri collect N30,000 as minimum salary, di next step na to make am law and na only di National Assembly get power to dat wan.

Senator Rafiu Ibrahim dey represent Kwara south for Nigeria Senate, tell BBC Pidgin say National Assembly go do sharperly to sidon, read, correct and return tear rubber minimum wage bill back to President Muhammadu Buhari if im submit am.

Skip Twitter post by @MBuhari I ask for patience and understanding from everyone in the coming weeks, as we commence a review of the Minimum Wage Report. Our plan is to transmit an Executive Bill to the National Assembly for passage within the shortest possible time. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 6, 2018

For Twitter, oga presido tok say di next step na to submit Executive Bill give di National Assembly and im no go waste time on top dis.

Senator Ibrahim tok say make pipo no blame dem if na during break for National Assembly di president cari di bill come because delay go dey.

But Senator Ibrahim still tok say since oga presido don already green light dis im bill, National Assembly no waste time before dem return am for final approval by di president.