Kidnappers don free 78 Nkwen school pikin dem for Cameroon

Kidnappers don free 78 PSS Nkwen pikin dem.

Moderator for Presbyterian Church for Cameroon PCC, don confirm say deh don free de 78 pikin dem, deh abandon dem for Bafut some kilometres form Bamenda and authorities take dem.

"Na only de pikin dem go fit tok who kidnap dem", Fonki Samuel Forba tell BBC.

For now deh di still question dem and na afta weh deh go fit go back for PSS Nkwen for meet with die families weh deh di gada everyday for know etc di happen.

But for now deh nova free de three staff mimbas dem.

PCC di plead with goment make deh take quick measures for solve de Anglophone crisis, weh e make deh kill thousands of pikin dem destroy cargo, pipo dia house and villages.

Deh say make international community put mop for dis crisis for fain ways for solve de problem as serious crimes di go on.

Bamenda bin hot for Sunday November with tori for kidnap of school pikin dem and since den parents dem be bi frustrated as deh no bi get any information.