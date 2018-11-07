Image copyright ETIENNE MAINIMO Image example President Biya for yi innauguration day

On Tuesday 6 November 2018, President Paul Biya swear oath to lead Cameroon for di next seven years.

President Biya wey don spend 36 years already for pawa, make some promises wey e say na e priority for di next seven years. Dis na five important ones from e speech.

Bring peace to Anglophone regions

President Biya don promise say e go bring peace for Anglophone regions as e say e don hear de frustration and aspiration for de pipo for de two regions. For yi expanded decentralisation, Bilingualism and Multicultural Commission na already solutions for solve to de crisis though e promise oda solutions. But e tell secessionist make deh drop dia guns, repent or deh go face de law and defence forces.

Include young pipo for kontri decision making

Biya say e understand de desires for change weh e di open doors for young pipo for fully develop. For de desire for young pipo for participate for decision making for kontri, Biya say e go keepam for mind say Cameroon for tomorrow na young pipo dem.

Modernise economy

Biya say e go modernise economy as industrialisation master plan don already bi, e lef now na realisation. Cameroon don make effort for get dams and hydroelectric plants but need still bi for look for more water for make Cameroon a major electricity producer for use for industry and agriculture.

Host Africa Cup of Nations

Biya say focus go also be for support sports sector for host de 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Make president Biya take de next seven years for clean e image - Prof. Ndze-Ngwa

Image copyright Prof. Ndze-Ngwa Image example Prof. Ndze-Ngwa

Historian/ Political scientist, Prof. Ndze Ngwa say as president Biya take pawa for anoda seven years, make e take dis taim for clean e image, for de bad tins for de past 36 years, form unity goment, put young pipo, women weh deh fit helep e for develop kontri.

"When president Biya take over for 1982, plenti pipo be glad say some young intelligent man don kam, but afta dat, some pipo wan take pawa by force and tins change. Cameroon don become big taim corrupt kontri," e tok.

E say di hot potato wey dey President Biya mop na Anglophone regions and make e look for root cause and make e change attitude for tins to work, e tok.

For yi, de crisis don spoil plenti tin dem, politically and especially de economy with Cameroon Development Corporation, CDC weh na de second employer afta state, but now e don fall.

De political scientist say make Biya call back e troops put dem back for barracks make peace, den make e free de Anglophone leaders weh deh catch for Nigeria.