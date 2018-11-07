E be change wey come or better Ghana? Ghanaians dey biz after 50% increase in price of ‘pure water’

Image copyright Fquasie

Di National Association of Sachet den Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) for Ghana say dem go increase di price of sachet water from GH¢0.2 pesewas to GH¢0.3 pesewas.

Dem release press statement take announce say starting Monday 12 November, 2018 di new price go take effect.

According to di group dema reason for di increment be sake of di rising cost of production den distribution in dema business.

Dem say di price of pure water bag wey menerz wan buy from trucks dem water depots go be GH¢3.50p.

Ghanaians dey react over di new price as some dey talk say dis go put more pressure on dema finances.

Check out some of di reactions for social media.

Recently, Ghanaians complain about how prices of fuel den stuff dey increase, President Akufo-Addo admit say things hard for Ghana but point out say Ghana no sheda dey in crisis.