Kidnapped PSS Nkwen pikin dem don meet dia families

Image copyright Peter Fomunyuy

Goment officials don take de pikin dem back for PSS Nkwen school authorities afta deh tok with dem and do check-up.

Parents dey for school now for tok with dia pikin dem.

One parent Martin don tell BBC say e pikin weh deh bin kidnap na form 6 student.

De papa tori how de pikin say deh kidnap dem for 3:00am for November 4, make dem trek inside bush, di so-so change position make army no fain dem.

And for dis taim de papa say na sadness bi dey for dia house with de news for kidnap. Martin say e bi don di teach e pikin dem say deh dey for war Zone and any taim deh hear gun shots make deh lie down for floor.

De pikin say na 'de boys' bin kidnap dem and dis na short form for Ambazonia forces. Even Colonel Didier Badjeck army tori person say na separatist kidnap de pikin dem.

Image copyright Peter Fomunyuy Image example Deh gunmen free driver and de 78 pikin dem but deh nova free two teachers

But de Ambazonia Defence Forces and Oda groups don wash dia hand say deh no know any tin about de kidnap.

Just now, deh nova free two teachers. Deh gunmen free driver and de 78 pikin dem.

Rev. Fonki Samuel Forba PCC, moderator say as deh don free de pikin dem, deh go continue shine eye for see how weh deh fit free de principal and one oda teacher.

"Ah no care who bi de kidnappers, de important tin na say de free de pikin dem and deh bi sound and safe", Rev rev. Fonki tok.