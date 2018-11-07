Chinese company flog workers wey no meet target, force dem to drink piss, toilet water, chop cockroach

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image example Tori say di company dey force workers wey miss dia sales target, to chop cockroaches

Managers for one Chinese company don land for prison because dem by-force dia staff wey no fit reach sales target to drink piss and eat cockroaches.

Police take action afta one video come out wey show di time dem dey whip workers wit belt and make dem drink yellow liquid wey tori say na piss.

Social media posts claim say dem tell di staff to also eat cockroaches dem no meet dia targets.

South China Morning Post report say dem sentence 3 managers to prison for five and 10 days concerning wetin happun.

Di video wey don full everi wia for Chinese social media site Weibo shows wen dem dey use belt flog one worker for di company wey stand for middle of one circle.

Image copyright PEARVIDEO.COM Image example Di video quick-quick go viral for Weibo

Di video also show oda staff for di company wey dem say na home renovation company for di city of Guizhou dey drink yellow liquid from plastic cups and dem hold dia nose and dem dey drink am.

pipo even share screenshots of wetin dem tok say na messages from di managers as dem dey threaten staff say dem go chop cockroaches if dem non perform well.

According to media reports, oda kind of punishment for di company include to drink toilet water or vinegar and to shave di hair of di worker wey no meet target.

Image copyright PEARVIDEO.COM Image example Social media post tok say di yellow liquid na piss

Report even come out say di company fail to pay dia workers salary for di past two months and di workers dey fear to tok am out sake of say dem fit lose di pay if dem leave di company.

Dis na di latest for plenti oda cases like dis for Chinese company wey dey use bad method to punish, shame or encourage dia workers.

Before now, reports bin don come out about cases of workers wey dey slap each oda for company event to ginger motivation, and workers wey dem dey byforce to crawl for public road or kiss dustbins as punishment or as way to build di team.