Image copyright Twitter/@UKinNigeria

Di Prince of Wales, Prince Charles land Lagos on Wednesday afternoon as part of im 2 day visit to Nigeria.

Di prince of Wales, Prince Charles no carri im wife enta Lagos wey be Nigeria commercial centre.

Di Prince go meet wit di Nigerian Navy for Victoria Island, e go also do tok tok wit business pipo before e fly back to Abuja

Image copyright Twitter/@UKinNigeria Image example Lagos State deputy govnor Idiat Adebule togeda wit senior men from di UK consulate and security oga

Lagos State deputy govnor Idiat Adebule togeda wit senior men from di UK consulate and security oga dem na im greet and welcome am.