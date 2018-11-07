Prince Charles visits Africa: Things di Prince of Wales go do for Lagos ontop im 2-day waka inside Nigeria
Di Prince of Wales, Prince Charles land Lagos on Wednesday afternoon as part of im 2 day visit to Nigeria.
Di prince of Wales, Prince Charles no carri im wife enta Lagos wey be Nigeria commercial centre.
Di Prince go meet wit di Nigerian Navy for Victoria Island, e go also do tok tok wit business pipo before e fly back to Abuja
Lagos State deputy govnor Idiat Adebule togeda wit senior men from di UK consulate and security oga dem na im greet and welcome am.