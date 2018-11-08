Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, say dem go within di next two weeks, pass di police reform bill for di kontri into law.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, ask di lawmakers to do sharperly-sharperly so dat di bill go become law.

"Di Police Reform Bill wey we don carri come, suppose don go for public hearing and become law by now," im tok.

"E mention di kain tins wey dey needed to make Nigerian Police Force professional," Saraki tok.

Things to sabi about di police reform bill