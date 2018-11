Image copyright Mimi Mefo Image example Mimi Mefo dey work for Equinox TV

Mimi Mefo, Cameroon journalist sleep for New Bell prison for Douala and e lawyer Me Allice Kom say e fit appear for military court for Monday for judgement.

Mimi e crime na say she write about de American Charles Wesco give source for family say e bi laik say na army kill de man and fight between goment and Ambazonia forces.

Gendarmerie Legion for Douala bin convict Mimi Mefo for cyber criminality and say e di write lie-lie tori for social media.

Wen e reach deh read de crime and section for law weh e di punish e for 6months to two years imprisonment.

Mme Alice Kom weh na one of de lawyers dem weh di defend mimi say deh try for argue say no bi military case but state prosecutor no gree.

Deh tell state prosecutor say deh no suppose for bring civilian for military court, and na so deh di turn dem around and delay and cruel treatment, Me Alice tok.

State prosecutor say weti Mimi do na terrorist act, and touch state security and na military court go judge e.

Alice kom say as e decide for stay quiet deh no get any tin for do again and o mata how deh try deh deny for free Mimi Mefo.

E say e no wan craiy as e stand for prison door for escort Mimi inside for seka say de journalists strong and di smile for 11:15 pm.

"Ah go fight till de last drop for ma blood, till deh free Mimi Mefo", Me Alica Kom tok.

Say Mimi sleep for New Bell Prison na top tori for social media for kontri, some journalists don change dia Facebook picture put na Mimi Mefo e picture.

Na so journalists flop for de legion until e reach prison.