Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Nigeria Minister of Information, say di federal goment dey spend N3.5m everi month take feed Ibrahim El Zakzaky, di leader of Nigeria Islamic Movement wey dey dia hand.

Tori pipo Oaks TV na dem release video of press conference wit tori pipo wia oga Mohammed tok dis wan on Wednesday afta Federal Executive Council meeting.

Na for December 2015 Nigerian Army arrest El Zakzaky, afta im followers clash wit army. Since den, im don dey for location wey Lai Mohammed say "dey secret" even though court don grant am bail many times.

Nigerians no chill at all wit dis wan Lai Mohammed tok:

Dis pesin dey wonda which kain food e be:

Are they feeding him manna imported from Heaven? At this point, I bet the devil himself is no longer sure if he’s still the father of lies. — Ibadan Lord 🇳🇬 (@degosTee) November 8, 2018

Dis wan come out wit calculator:

3.5m × 12 months = N42m

He was arrested in 2015, let's say they've bn feeding him for 3yrs.

3.5m × 36 months: N126m.

Instead of obeying court orders, Nigeria gov't is wasting money to keep him, very smart — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) November 8, 2018

