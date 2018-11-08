Lai Mohammed say Nigeria goment dey use N3.5m feed El Zakzaky everi month
Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Nigeria Minister of Information, say di federal goment dey spend N3.5m everi month take feed Ibrahim El Zakzaky, di leader of Nigeria Islamic Movement wey dey dia hand.
Tori pipo Oaks TV na dem release video of press conference wit tori pipo wia oga Mohammed tok dis wan on Wednesday afta Federal Executive Council meeting.
Na for December 2015 Nigerian Army arrest El Zakzaky, afta im followers clash wit army. Since den, im don dey for location wey Lai Mohammed say "dey secret" even though court don grant am bail many times.
