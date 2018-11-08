Prince Charles visits Africa: Cake wey dem use welcome di Prince of Wales for Nigeria dey make pipo vex
Nigerians pack enta social media on Thursday to provoke for one of di cakes wey dem use take welcome di Prince of Wales, Charles wey be crown prince of British throne and im wife di Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla wen dem land Abuja, Nigeria October 6.
Dis particular cake wey cause kasala na di one Royal family tweet di pishure to announce say di Prince of Wales don land Nigeria for two day visit.
How Nigeria pipo react
Although e no dey clear di group wey carry di cake welcome di royal couple cause plenti tok ontop twitter.
Prince Charles visit to Nigeria na di last leg of di nine day visit around West Africa wey di Royal couple bin start since Wednesday October 31 from Gambia to ginger relationship between di kontries and Britain.
During im visit to Nigeria, di Prince do tok-tok wit Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari and wit traditional rulers, business pipo, entertainment pipo and oda important personality dem.
Na different tins naim different groups dem put togeda to welcome di royal couple including cake.
Prince Charles spend time wit di Navy and di ship chef bake cake too for am.