Image copyright Twitter/@RoyalFamily Image example Di Royal family tweet di pishure to announce say di Prince of Wales don land Nigeria

Nigerians pack enta social media on Thursday to provoke for one of di cakes wey dem use take welcome di Prince of Wales, Charles wey be crown prince of British throne and im wife di Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla wen dem land Abuja, Nigeria October 6.

Dis particular cake wey cause kasala na di one Royal family tweet di pishure to announce say di Prince of Wales don land Nigeria for two day visit.

How Nigeria pipo react

Although e no dey clear di group wey carry di cake welcome di royal couple cause plenti tok ontop twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @Cakesbykrist I make cakes and on behalf of the cake industry of Nigeria 🇳🇬 I sincerely apologize that the government of Nigeria would chose to patronize such a crappie and untrained baker

In Nigeria we represent quality and that is not us.. Instagram @cakes_by_krist — Cakes by krist (@Cakesbykrist) November 7, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @alphamale202 The baker is probably the sister of the information ministers wife's nieces' former school mate. And they must have awarded it as an 8.3million naira contract. 😖 — Valar Morghulis (@alphamale202) November 8, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @shamimamuslim I think there may be a story behind this cake.. It could be a work of some vulnerable children, challenged children etc overcoming life's limitations on them to create this cake.. If so it will be the most beautiful cake in my eyes. — Shamima Muslim (@shamimamuslim) November 8, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @dirtymoneywayas Wait wait wait ..... Is it that tosan refused to do a cake or Hans&René are on strike ? This is an insult to the millions of talented sugar artist in Nigeria ....and this one would now carry bragging right that he made cake for who????? Could not even get the Union jack right smh — HRM KELVIN WAYAS (@dirtymoneywayas) November 7, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Zuchradio Did they use red sand and clay to mould that cake or what? Except they are trying to tell the royal family the state of the nation in cake form — ιgвσ вσү тσ ∂α яσσт (@Zuchradio) November 8, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @agagwu_solomon This is not cake ooo, it's akpu they iced ooo, may God save us as a country from these people, what kind of shame is this? Who did we offend in this country? — I Am Atikulate (@agagwu_solomon) November 8, 2018

Prince Charles visit to Nigeria na di last leg of di nine day visit around West Africa wey di Royal couple bin start since Wednesday October 31 from Gambia to ginger relationship between di kontries and Britain.

Image copyright Twitter/@RoyalFamily Image example Prince Charles spend two days for Nigeria

During im visit to Nigeria, di Prince do tok-tok wit Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari and wit traditional rulers, business pipo, entertainment pipo and oda important personality dem.

Na different tins naim different groups dem put togeda to welcome di royal couple including cake.

Prince Charles spend time wit di Navy and di ship chef bake cake too for am.