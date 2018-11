Outrage for Ghana as youth mount road block road, burn tyres after another accident for Adenta

Image copyright Isaac Osei Abrokwa

Outrage spark for Ghana after one young senior high school student die for road accident inside this afternoon.

Youth for Adenta mount road blocks, burn tyres den express dema anger after government fail to fix footbridge for di 7 kilometre road.

Di absence of footbridge for di road top dey cause chaw accidents for there.

Selorm Brantie, who part of Concerned Residents of Adenta, community members wey dey lead di campaign make dem fix footbridges for di roads, say so far 192 people die for di road.

Mr Brantie talk BBC Pidgin say di number of deaths be cases wey dem report give police.

BBC Pidgin go follow up plus police den confirm dis number.

Residents say dem go plan demonstration take drum home dema anger.