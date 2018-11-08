Strange deaths cause panic for Tema Manhean, residents start dey bath sea water to reverse curses

Image copyright Xerographix

Residents for Tema Manhean which dey Accra dey panic after over 10 people die for di community within 10 days.

One traditional priest for di area direct residents say make dem go bath sea water den take cleanse dema body from every curse from di gods.

Videos wey dey circulate dey show hundreds of residents visit di beach, enter di water plus dema whole body den bath di sea inside.

Image copyright Maxwell Agbagba

Ghana Health Service send team go di area make dem investigate di matter, but according to Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare who be Director for Ghana Health Service (GHS), dema initial investigations dey show say di deaths no be spiritual.

He explain say post-mortem dem do on di person wey die for Tema General hospital reveal say hypertension kill am, wey another lady too die sake of e get ectopic pregnancy.

Heath Authorities say dem dey monitor di situation for di community closely so make residents no panic.