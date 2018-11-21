Dem no support media player for your device Di man dancer wey dey step wit heels

Nigerian dancer, Ude Bright Michael Ifeanyi wey don dey dance for 11 years say no be small kwesion pipo dey ask am on top im decision to begin dance wit high heels.

Mr Ude Bright wey study Economics from Abia State University, tell BBC NewsPidgin say im begin dance wit high heels two weeks ago because e wan dey different from everi oda pesin or dancers.

Image example Ude Bright Michael Ifeanyi just begin dance wit high heels two weeks ago

"Pipo dey ask me funny questions like weda I be gay or weda na dis kind life I wan to dey live as dem see me dey dance wit heels."

"Some dey wonder which kind man go dey wear heels dey dance wey pesin wey be woman neva even fit dance wit heels like dat.

"But I let dem understand say to dance wit heel no change anytin or pesin personality."

Image example Ude Bright Michael Ifeanyi say dance dey make am feel good and na momemnt wey be say im dey take dey forget everitin wey im dey go through

Pipo like Yanis Marshall, Kazaky guys and oda great dancers dey among wetin ginger Ude Bright to begin use high heels to dance.

"Back in di days I don dey watch some kain video of Madonna and Beyoncé wey men dey dance on heels and dem dey call dem kazaky guys."

"See those guys dem be perfectionist, dem dey dance like say no tomorrow and di heels wey dem dey wear pass di one wey me dey wear."

"So I dey look up to those guys and Yanis Marshall because di way dem dey dance e dey different from evri oda pesin."

Image example Pipo like Yanis Marshall and Kazaky guys wey be heels dancers na im ginger Ude Bright Michael Ifeanyi to begin use heels dance

Mr Ude Bright say for Nigeria pipo dey discriminate guys wey dey dance on heels and dis don make some of dem dey hide demsef, dem no wan come out.

" I just want make we stop dis discrimination for dis guys so dem go dey free to dance for di love of dance."

E add say di kain message e wan pass through dancing na say:

"No mata wetin any pesin dey go through, wit dance dem fit pour am out and wen dem dey dance dey fit forget all dia sorry."

Image example Ude Bright Michael Ifeanyi want make pipo stop to dey discrimate guys wey dey dance wit high heels

Base on di history of High heels, na men bin dey wear am originally before in those days.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Louis XIV wear im trademark heels for one 1701 portrait by Hyacinthe Rigaud

Elizabeth Semmelhack from di Bata Shoe Museum inside Toronto tok say: "Di high heel dem dey wear am for centuries throughout di near east (part of di world) as form of riding footwear"

"Wen soldier stand up for im stirrups (dat na wetin dey hold di legs of pesin wey dey ride horse), di heel dey help am to secure im balance so dat e go fit shoot im bow and arrow wella"