NEMA say dia hand dey clean, as Reps accuse Yemi Osinbajo of N5.8bn magomago

Di National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) for Nigeria say dia hand dey clean afta Nigeria House of Representatives say di agency oga patapata Mustapha Maihaja, do magomago wey reach N33bn.

For statement, NEMA say wetin di committee release no follow for di documents and facts wey dem submit give dem.

On Thursday, di committee bin also say Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo hand follow to approve N5.8bn North-East Intervention Fund, wey di House say dey illegal.

Di House say wen Yemi Osinbajo act as Nigeria presido, im stamp say make dem spend di N5.8bn for June 2017 from di Consolidated Revenue Fund wen im no get approval from National Assembly.

Laolu Akande wey be tok tok pesin to oga Osinbajo confam to BBC say dem dey aware of di accuse and say dem go soon react to di tori.

NEMA say for instance, na about N2.25 Billion bi di value of rice wey Chinese goment send give Nigeria for pipo wey katakata don scata for north-east of di kontri, and say na about N450m dem spend to clear and store am, say no be N800m as di committee claim.

Di House of Reps bin ask President Muhammadu Buhari to sack di NEMA oga Maihaja, and say make corruption police for di kontri prosecute am and recover all di moni wey dem say im spend illegally, from am.