Some pikin dem for one South African secondary school don chop suspension afta dem do di 'fainting challenge' inside class wey make dia teacher para for dem.

Inside video wey don spread for internet, di students wait make dia teacher enta class siddon before all of dem 'faint' to di song.

Na so teacher vex say she no wan see any of dem for her class again for di rest of di term.

Di teacher tell dem say she don chop enough of dia nonsense and dem fit carri di mata go court if dem want.

Video wey Musa Mathebula post for Facebook show as di pikin dem dey do di fainting dance.

Dis fainting challenge start wen South African singer King Monada drop im latest track, 'Malwedhe' wey dey burst pipo brain. Di name of di song 'Malwedhe' mean disease and Monada use di song yan about pesin wey get disease wey dey make am faint wen im lover play away match.

Di translation of wetin im sing na: "If you cheat, I faint. If you no come house, I faint. If you off phone, I faint."

Dis fainting dance na one of di latest dance step wey don come out of Africa and e don alredi dey trend evriwia.