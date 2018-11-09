Image copyright Getty Images

Former first lady of America Michelle Obama don tok about di painful miscarriage wey she suffer 20 years ago inside her new book 'Becoming'.

Di former first lady also tok say she and her husband and former US President, Barack Obama, use IVF take born dia two daughters Sasha 17 and Malia 20.

Michelle say she feel "lost and alone" wen she suffer di miscarriage, she come feel like failure ontop.

Di former first lady yarn dis one inside interview wey she do ontop tori pipo ABC Good Morning America breakfast show.

"I feel like say I don fail because I bin no sabi say miscarriage common well-well because pipo no dey tok about am"

"We go siddon dia even though e dey pain us, we dey hurt we go dey reason say we get problem and we no complete"

Na so Michelle tell di tori pipo.

Michelle say na IVF she use take born her two daughters

Michelle say e dey important to tell young mothers dem say miscarriage dey happun and say biological clock dey real and woman egg fit finish.

"Wen I realize say I be 34 and 35 we get to go do IVF"

"Di worst tin wey we dey do to ourselves as women na to keep shut and to no dey tok di truth about our body and how e dey work or no dey work."

Wetin my eye see for all di years wey I dey find pikin

For inside di book wey go come out on Tuesday, Michelle also tok more about her relationship wit her husband, growing up, being America first black first lady plus how she feel wen she hear say Donald Trump go take over from her husband.