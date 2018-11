Na justice I want - Papa of 9-year-old girl wey die afta dem rape am

Activists for Nigeria don do protest waka go goment domot say dem want justice for Eedeebari Littia Gonis, di 9-year-old girl wey die afta dem rape am.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nnamdi Omoni, di tok-tok pesin for Rivers state police command, confam to BBC Pidgin say dem don arrest one Tombari Edibari, wey dem accuse say na im rape di girl.

E tok say di man and di dead bodi of di small girl dey dia domot and dem dey follow di mata.

Dem no support media player for your device 'Na so men dey spoil small pikin future'

Apostle Peter Gonis Kogbara, di papa of di late girl, wey follow join di protest tok say na justice im want for im pikin.

E tok say dem bin go do preaching for Bori, come leave dia daughter behind for church wia di rapist Tombari Edibari go rape her den push her comot from window.

Image example Di girl papa, Apostle Peter Gonis Kogbara, say na church e leave im pikin go do preaching for anoda place

Oga Kogbara say na later di man confess, come show pipo wia e hide di body afta police enta di mata.

E say "all I want na for justice. Nigeria get law and I want make dat law act. She don die go but justice suppose follow, na wetin I want. She bin dey very precious to me."

Image example FIDA, wey be group of women lawyers, dey always chook mouth for mata wey concern women and pikin dem

Na International Federation of Female Lawyers, FIDA, cari di mata for head say dem no want make dis kain case disappear like oda ones wey don happun before.

Dem no support media player for your device NoMore: Di App wey wan help student report rape mata

Odas groups like Nigeria Medical Association and Nigeria Medical Association follow join di protest for Port Harcourt wey dem mach go di office of di deputy govnor.

Police commissioner, Zaki Ahmed, tok say dem go chook eye for all di rape mata wey pipo don report.