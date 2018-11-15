Image copyright Getty Images Image example Many pipo don dey wonda if tins for market no go add price sake of di new minimum wage

Afta plenti drag drag and strike dem plus threat say Nigeria workers go dodge 2019 elections if goment no ansa dem, di fight ova minimum wage neva finish.

Nigeria govnors say di N30,000 minimum wage wey labour and trade unions dey find no go work unless dem sack pipo.

na Zamfara govnor and Chairman of di Nigeria Governors Forum, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, tell tori pipo afta emergency meeting wey govnors do on Wednesday 14 November.

Even as dis decision to increase minimum wage dey totori di belle of labour leaders and federal civil servants, many state civil servants fit no see di brake light of dis new moni.

Some state govnors don dey cry ontop di wage mata say di allocation wey federal goment dey give dem no reach and dat one don dey make dem wonda how dem go pay dis new minimum wage, especially as many of dem dey owe di N18,000 (some up to 3 years) wey goment approve since 2010.

Based on logistics, BBC Pidgin look di 2017 Annual State Viability Index wey di Nigeria National Bureau of Statistics get to look how much moni states dey get from federal goment plus how much di states dey make by diasef.

Minimum wage rates

Nigeria National Living Wage don turn N30,000 from N18,000

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) salary: N19,800

Wetin Nigeria Labour Congress bin want: N56,000 - N90,000

Image example Dis table show all di moni wey states for Nigeria dey collect from goment plus di one dem dey do by diasef (Source: National Bureau of Statistics)

Na two major ways govnors dey get moni to run dia state, dem dey collect from federal goment wey dem dey call Federal Account Allocation (FAA), den dem dey get from witin dia state.

Di one wey dem dey gada from dia state na like tax, homage wey kontri wey cari come and investment, dem dey call dis one, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Na from dis moni dem dey take pay salary, do capital project, run dia office plus any oda gbese wey dem dey owe.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example As tins be for Nigeria, women dey collect small salary unlike men

We chook eye to know weda wetin di states dey get go do dem to even begin increase salary to pay N30,000 to dia workers.

Sabi pipo for BudgIT follow us use di total moni wey govnors don collect for di first seven months of 2018 take measure which state go fit and which ones wey no go fit to pay.

Atiku Samuel na Head of Research for BudgIT, im say, "if we check am well, we get less dan 10 states wey go fit pay dis moni without going to borrow moni from outside or sack workers or change plenti tins for goment."

"For now, states wey go fit to pay N30,000 wey labour pipo dey ask na Rivers, Lagos, Kebbi, Edo and Delta state."

Image example Kebbi na di fifth state wey go fit pay based on say dem get small number of public workers (Source: BudgIT)

E fit surprise many pipo say Kebbi state follow for list of pipo wey fit pay. Atiku say, Kebbi fit pay "no be because dem get plenti moni like dat, na because dem no too get plenti civil servants."

So, even though e go affect di goment plans, dem go fit adjust to pay di moni witout wahala.

Edo state goment don dey pay minimum wage of N25,000 since May 2016 so dem no need to do plenti adjustment.

E get two ways wey goment fit take increase salary.

One, dem fit increase salary for evribodi, from oga to messenger or dem go just increase am for only junior staff and leave di ogas.

Image example Outside Abuja wey no get IGR, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Cross River no go fit pay di new wage

Some oda states dey wey, if dem try shake bodi small, dem fit increase pay for dia junior staff dem. Atiku say, dis states na Anambra, Kano, Katsina, Niger and Yobe.

But e get states wey be say, any attempt to add to di salary wey dem dey pay now, yawa go gas. Most of dis states dey for south west Nigeria and dem be Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo.

Di main palava wey dis south west states get be say dem get legacies like schools and hospitals, and dis legacies need plenti moni to maintain dem.

To add to di school and hospitals wey dem dey take care of, dem also get plenti civil servants for di states.