We no even get light to charge phone - Nigerians stew as Buhari say e wan put internet evriwia

Image copyright Instagram/Bayoomoboriowo

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don set big target to make sure say "internet dey for all di 774 Local goment areas for di kontri in di next 4 years".

Buhari Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu na im tok dis one for di 5th World Internet Conference wey hold for Wuzhen, China.

Oga Shehu say dis new internet coverage go improve access to jobs for young pipo, education and healthcare as dem go partner wit Google, Facebook and Huawei.

Already di Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and di Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council wey vice president Yemi Osibanjo be di chairman, don launch new ogbonge programme to increase internet penetration.

Di new National Broadband Penetration Programme wey goment dey collabo wit private companies dem go put 18,000km of fibre infrastructure to di 38,000km fibre cable wey di kontri already get.

Shehu for di mitin also reveal say Buhari goment don give two company license to start di broadband infrastructure.

"Togeda wit oda license dem and oda private sector pipo, dis company go help implement di goment vision of total national broadband connectivity," na so oga Shehu tok.

Image copyright Instagram/Bayoomoboriowo Image example Buhari goment plan to use dia partnership wit facebook, Huawei and Google to beta life of kontri pipo.

How Nigerians see dis Buhari plan

As di goment announce dia new broadband plan, Nigerians don dey chook mouth on top di mata for social media.

Prince Nnadozie tok for Facebook say im believe say dem suppose first "fix di problem of power as na pesin wey see light fit charge phone or computer."

George Ndubuisi Ukaegbu say im see "jobs everiwia for Nigeria pipo," but dat na "if everitin go according to plan."

Meanwhile Duruji Charles Ikechukwu and Lemuel Joshua no believe say Buhari fit put internet everiwia for Nigeria as na "medium to make more money" for politicians.