Di National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) say na dangerous tin wen pipo spray or mix chemicals like sniper unto raw food like beans and odas so dem go fresh.

Dichlorvos (2,2-Dichlorovinyl dimethyl phosphate) a.k.a sniper na popular chemical wey NAFDAC approve for to kill insects like mosquitoes and even rat.

Tori be say some Nigerians wey no sabi dey use am as ingredient to make food fresh but NAFDAC don tok say na dangerous somtin for pesin health.

Daniel Ekugo, wey be oga for Consumer Protection Council, confam say na true tok some traders dey use sniper to preserve beans, because of insects like weevils.

Ekugo say im no believe say na wicked plan by di traders to injure customers but still na dangerous spmtin.

NAFDAC say wen pesin chop food wey dem mix wit sniper e fit cause wahala wey include; irritation, blindness, seizure, vomiting, diarrhoea, cancer and for serious case convulsion, coma and even death.

Na sake of dis oga for NAFDAC Professor Christiana Mojisola Adeyeye dey advice Nigerians say wen dem notice food wey dem don turn wit sniper or oda chemicals, make dem no buy am or chop am. Dem advice say e beta make pipo wash food wella before dem cook am.

Still on di mata, di food control agency say make Nigerians shine eye wella wen dem see suspect dis kain tin dey and report di mata for di nearest NAFDAC office.

Las las oga Adeyeye say dem dey work wit farmers and food traders to teach dem di health wahala wen dem use unapproved chemicals inside food.