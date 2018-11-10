Why INEC want Nigerians to check weda dead pipo dey for voter register

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria election commission, INEC don tok why dem dey try clean voter register wey dem release all ova di kontri.

Dem say dem wan comot names of pipo wey don die, pipo wey do double registration, underage pipo and non-Nigerians.

Di commission tweet say di process don already start as dem don paste new voter register for polling units all ova di kontri.

INEC say di process na to follow section 19 and 20 of electoral act as dem amend am.

Di next step na for pipo to go check dia name and if anybodi check im name and get any complain, di pesin go waka go registration area for dia ward to notify INEC officials.

Hearing of claims and objections go happun for 11th and 12th of November and INEC go give any pesin wey get complaint paper wey dem go write dia complain.

Dem tweet say "officials go also dey on ground to issue permanent voters card to pipo wey neva collect am".

E remain 97 days for Nigeria general election wey go happun for early 2019.

E remain three months make Nigeria general election happun

Meanwhile di election joinbodi don paste names of party govnorship candidates for dia state offices all ova di kontri.