Mimi Mefo: Goment don free Cameroon journalist weh deh lock

Mimi Mefo, Cameroon Journalist weh goment lock for ngata say e di spread fake news don comet for New Bell prison for Douala -Cameroon.

Skip Twitter post by @AgborNkonghoF Ace journalist Mimi Mefo has been released from the New Bell Prison. — Agbor Nkongho (@AgborNkonghoF) November 10, 2018

Deh bin lock Mimi Mefo for November 7 wen e go for answer question for fake news and cyber-criminality weh gendamerie for Douala summon e.

"Mimi Mefo dey free now, I not fit tok for you now", de journalists for Equinox TV e lead lawyer, Barrister Richard Tamfu tell BBC News Pidgin.

For now, how deh and why deh free Mimi Mefo weh e bin suppose for appear for court for November 12 nova be clear.