Sterling Bank: Season 2 of #BankWars don land?

  • 10 November 2018
Sterling Bank advert Image copyright Sterling Bank

E don happun again, anoda #BankWars fit don start!

Last August, many Nigerians para for social media afta e appear say banks dey shade diasef for Twitter.

E be like say anoda shading go soon start afta Sterling Bank nack billboard wia Guarantee Trust Bank dey do fashion event.

Di mata quickly spread like wildfire for social media.

Tori be say di billboard tanda for wia dem dey do #GTBFashionWeek for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.

On 9 November, dem first post for Twitter say make dia fans wait, stew go soon ready.

Na so pipo dey reason say Sterling Bank don start again o.

Image copyright Sterling bank
Image example For August, Sterling Bank start di #BankWars afta dem nack dis post for Twitter

As GTB neva put mouth for di mata na, pipo dey wait.

