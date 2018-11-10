Sterling Bank: Season 2 of #BankWars don land?
- 10 November 2018
E don happun again, anoda #BankWars fit don start!
Last August, many Nigerians para for social media afta e appear say banks dey shade diasef for Twitter.
E be like say anoda shading go soon start afta Sterling Bank nack billboard wia Guarantee Trust Bank dey do fashion event.
Di mata quickly spread like wildfire for social media.
“ORNGE IS SO LAST SEASON”— Canadian Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) November 10, 2018
If this is not another level of savagery I don’t know what is. GTB out there having their fashion weekend #GTBankFashionWeekend but Sterling Bank is out here lowkey dragging GTBank’s wig. pic.twitter.com/cH4fs9ESd2
Tori be say di billboard tanda for wia dem dey do #GTBFashionWeek for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.
😂😂😂😩 sigh* so this a billboard right in front of Gtbank fashion week. Savagery at its very finest with room for denial. How can sterling bank even deny this shade is not for Gtbank? Lie let me see you 🧐 pic.twitter.com/2CR6G81OzS— Elsie Godwin (@ELSiEiSY) November 10, 2018
On 9 November, dem first post for Twitter say make dia fans wait, stew go soon ready.
Drop it like it’s Hot 🌶— Sterling Bank Plc (@Sterling_Bankng) November 9, 2018
.https://t.co/hNxvCSGNWJ
.#MakingItCount #PepperDem #NoApologies pic.twitter.com/87NnKHUi1f
Na so pipo dey reason say Sterling Bank don start again o.
Shots fired @gtbank pic.twitter.com/MoH1X5oo0y— Perez 🇳🇬🇳🇬✨ (@DailyGrafix4all) November 10, 2018
What Sterling Bank did to GTBpic.twitter.com/9vMzRcEnzw— KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) November 10, 2018
Gtbank loves to play hide and seek.— Blecyn (@Blecyn1) November 10, 2018
This is about the best shade I have seen this year😀
This is about the best shade I have seen this year😀
Red blood😛#GTBankFashionWeekend pic.twitter.com/EsUOgAlPs9
Sterling Bank is a very stubborn child, how can you do this to your elder? 😁🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EJvdw9QPDn— Arikujidoto🙅 ⚪ (@boltannical) November 10, 2018
As GTB neva put mouth for di mata na, pipo dey wait.
Sterling Bank out with another savagery advert to diss your favorite bank. It will be interesting to see their response. pic.twitter.com/rXi8bMSVGS— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) November 10, 2018
