Image copyright Sterling Bank

E don happun again, anoda #BankWars fit don start!

Last August, many Nigerians para for social media afta e appear say banks dey shade diasef for Twitter.

E be like say anoda shading go soon start afta Sterling Bank nack billboard wia Guarantee Trust Bank dey do fashion event.

Di mata quickly spread like wildfire for social media.

"ORNGE IS SO LAST SEASON"



If this is not another level of savagery I don’t know what is. GTB out there having their fashion weekend #GTBankFashionWeekend but Sterling Bank is out here lowkey dragging GTBank’s wig. pic.twitter.com/cH4fs9ESd2 — Canadian Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) November 10, 2018

Tori be say di billboard tanda for wia dem dey do #GTBFashionWeek for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.

😂😂😂😩 sigh* so this a billboard right in front of Gtbank fashion week. Savagery at its very finest with room for denial. How can sterling bank even deny this shade is not for Gtbank? Lie let me see you 🧐 pic.twitter.com/2CR6G81OzS — Elsie Godwin (@ELSiEiSY) November 10, 2018

On 9 November, dem first post for Twitter say make dia fans wait, stew go soon ready.

Na so pipo dey reason say Sterling Bank don start again o.

Skip Twitter post by @Blecyn1 Gtbank loves to play hide and seek.



Sterling bank is in the business of bold and ready!



This is about the best shade I have seen this year😀



Red blood😛#GTBankFashionWeekend pic.twitter.com/EsUOgAlPs9 — Blecyn (@Blecyn1) November 10, 2018

Image copyright Sterling bank Image example For August, Sterling Bank start di #BankWars afta dem nack dis post for Twitter

As GTB neva put mouth for di mata na, pipo dey wait.