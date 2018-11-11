Image copyright Instagram/Bankywellington

Celebrities for Nigeria don gada to praise dia colleague, Banky W afta e announce say e wan contest for House of Reps.

Di musician, wey im real name na Olubankole Wellington, go contest for Eti-Osa constituency for Lagos state, wey dey south-west of di kontri.

Na for social media Banky W announce im plan say im go contest di seat for di 2019 general election under Modern Democratic Party.

Banky W tok say, ''You see, di tori of my whole life na to dey dream dreams, praying about dis dreams and working until dey become true tin''.

''I fit live wit say I try and I fail. I no fit live wit say l no try at all.''

''So while we fit no get godfather, we gat God'', na so Banky W tok.

Im fellow celebrity Ebuka Obi-Uchendu hail im friend and colleague for Twitter say, ''bold move!!! Always I dey root for your bro''.