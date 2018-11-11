Image copyright SIMON MAINA Image example President John Magufuli

Tanzania President John Magufuli don sack agriculture and trade ministers ontop di cashew wahala wey dey trouble di kontri.

Cashew na big business for Tanzania and goment dey make plenti money from export.

But for weeks now farmers no gree sell dia harvest to private traders unto say di price dem wan buy am too small.

Mr Magufuli dey accuse traders say dem wan cheat thousands of farmers, say monkey dey work baboon dey chop.

E don warn say im fit drag di military enta inside di palava.

Goment don give traders Monday deadline to buy Cashew from famers for goment approved price of $1.3 per kilo.

If dem no follow dis order, oga Magufuli say im go send dozens of military trucks to collect di whole cargo and use goment moni to buy evri.

Di president tok say im dey work to make sure thousands of farmers get good deal for dia harvest and also to make sure say di kontri no lose di important export.

Magufuli don also cancel di Cashew nut Board of Tanzania (CBT) and give di board chair, Anna Abdallah, sack letter.

Dis no be di first time di kontri don enta dis kain roforofo fight.

For 2013, cashew nut farmers and oda protesters for southern Tanzania riot sotay up to 20 property catch fire.

Di trouble begin afta traders reduce di amount of moni dem originally gree to pay farmers for cashew. Authorities send police to di region to stop di kwanta.