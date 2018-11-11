Image copyright Google

Internet giant Google don sama ogbonge "Nigeria Lady of songs" Christy Essien-Igbokwe wit correct doodle to mark her 58th year birthday if to say she dey alive.

Di singer wey sing hit song like "Seun Rere" die for 30 June, 2011 wen she bin dey 50-years-old.

Essien-Igbowe come from Akwa Ibom State, South-South Nigeria but she live for Abia State for sometime.

Her love for music make her pursue di career after her mama and papa die leave her as orphan. She release her first album wen she bin dey 17-years-old.

Image copyright Wikimedia Commons Image example Christy Essien-Igbokwe sabi speak Ibibio, Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo language.

Most Nigerians go remember Essien-Igbokwe for her role inside di TV show 'The New Masquerade' wia she play di role of 'Akpenor' di wife of Jegede Sokoya wey im body too dey hot.

Christy Essien-Igbokwe na di first female president of assocition of pipo wey dey sing for Nigeria (PMAN).

For October 27, Google also honour di late Nigeria doctor Dr Stella Adadevoh wit dia doodle to mark her 62 years birthday afta she epp her kontri fight Ebola.