Sunday 11 November 2018 na 100 years anniversary of World War 1. World leaders including President Mohammadu Buhari dey do Peace Forum for Paris, France to mark di day.

Africans too dey do dia own remembrance for Namibia and South Africa.

Di First World War start for 28 July 1914 and e end for 11 November 1918.

Tori be say Africa Kontris no join fight di war wen e happun, but di war do plenti gbege for di continent.

But plenti pipo die for East Africa during di war, many of dem na Africans wey follow fight for Europe dey defend di interests of dia colonial masters. But e be like pipo don forget all dia sacrifice.

About 10, 000 South African soldiers die for Belgium, France, Pakistan, North African colonies and former German colonies inside Africa.

Colonial masters force plenti Africans to join dem to fight while some Africans volunteer to follow fight. Among all di world powers, France recruit di highest number of Africans to follow fight for dem.

President Emmanuel Macron build new monument for Africa heroes for France

Around 1920 dem set up new monument for di city of Reims to remember Africans wey die for di war, but di Nazi's remove am during World War 2 .

But dis year presidents of France and Mali build new monument for di city of Reims northeast of Paris to remember di dead African soldiers.

Impact of di war on Africa

Professor Efosa Oseghale wey be history professor from Delta State University for Nigeria, say di war na European war, say no be world war.

"Di Europeans drag Africans and oda colonies join for di war. Na dem get di interests and gains, no be Africa.

"Africa suffer di consequences of di war, di penalties, we loose pipo, Europeans use Africans as source of recovery after di war," im tok.

Di prof say di war make Africans to ready for nationalism.

"E make Africans to know say nothing dey different between dem and di Europeans because dem be normal human being like dem".

Wetin Africans learn for di war

Professor Chukwuma Osakwe wey be di professor of military history tell BBC pidgin say di war open Africa pipo eyes to dey see wetin dem bin no dey see before di war.

"E make Africans to begin search for dia identity and e begin tink of independence.

"Europeans use Africans as source of raw materials during di war, na dem dey gada tins wey soldiers dey".

Prof Osakwe say Africans later become experts for di areas wey dem participate during di war.