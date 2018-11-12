Image copyright Getty Images

Before tins come dannati like dis, di Niger Delta pesin dey hustle in di right way. Im get shame, e get honour, respect and integrity for imsef. Na somtin e hold high. But now, tins don change.

Na so Young Ayotamuno, di acting Director of National Orientation Agency, NOA, for Rivers state, south-south Nigeria take summarize wetin dey happun on top illegal oil bunkering, wetin dem dey call 'kpor fire'.

E neva too tay wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrest 283 trucks wey cari illegally refined petroleum products for di state and about four weeks ago, Army for Port Harcourt arrest and handover 16 trucks from wia dem be dey load illegal products.

But with all dis work, e be like di business dey boom and some pipo wey tok to BBC Pidgin say na because young pipo for di region don see kpo fire business as quick way to make money, so many of dem no dey gree go school again.

Oga Ayotamuno tok say instead make work, na quick money dem dey find, dat na why di illegal oil bunkering palava no gree go away.

E say di business dey make youths to abuse drugs as e no easy to enta wia dem dey cook am because di smell dey very bad so dem dey take dis drugs, dey smoke to get mind enta and e dey damage di lungs.

Mr Ayotamuno come point say di kpo fire palava dey show di weakness of security pipo wey dey monitor am.

"Even as our Navy and Army dey try, dem neva succeed to stop am because all dis tins dey enta from our coastal areas. So we mean say we no get dis security agencies to check dem?

Eugene Abels wey dey head di 'Stop di Soot' campaign accuse goment say dem get hand inside di mata because dem no fit tok say dem no sabi wetin dey happun.

"If all those filling stations wey NNPC open for rural areas neva get products for di last 5 years, na dem dey go wake di boys to sell products for dem.

Mr Abels come add say security agencies hands sef dey inside because e no dey hide wia dem dey cook am.

Army tok tok pesin, Col. Aminu Illiyasu tell tori pipo as e show dem di depot wia di 16 trucks dey load do illegal products say dem get Special Anti-Bunkering unit wey dey work for both land and water.

Im say na di land section of dat unit na im gbab di 16 trucks but dia water section dey always attack di bunkering pipo almost evri day for di creeks and dem dey try to crush all dis illegal operations.