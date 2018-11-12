Image copyright Captain Ade Tamufor

As one site for conflict for 1918, Cameroon still de maintain 51 graves dem for soldiers weh deh fight with British army for two place Limbe for Southwest, Douala for Littoral region and Bamenda for Northwest region.

Captain Ade Tamufor Sylvester na de ex-soldier weh e serve with British army weh e di clean de British army grave and burial ground dem for Bamenda.

"We respect de day and de pipo weh de fight di war, and e bi normal say deh wan make all de young pipo know de importance for dis day".

Captain join army before independence for Nigeria and Cameroon and deh bi mimba for royal ex-service league, and Captain Ade na president for di ex-service men weh deh di call'am fraternal union of Cameroon ex-service men of de crown.

"For dat taim Cameroon be bi na colony for Britain and ah bi be laik British soldier", e tok.

About 55,000 thousand pipo, bin die for Cameroon for First World War for 1919, 5000 army and 50,000 civilians and about 40million people for de whole world, Rowan James Laxton British High Commissioner for Cameroon quote some research.

De High Commissioner say even though deh di still mimba de pipo weh de die for World War 1, Focus don be na for work for peace, justice and security.

"Today e no still be about who win but deh pipo weh deh participate, den na plenti religion di celebrate, no bi about Europe but all de kontris dem, na about commitment for work togeda all we, for we own way, for bring peace, justice and security". Rowan James Laxton tok.

E say dis kana ceremony fit make all man for centre dia self, for weti weh e mata for dis taim weh conflict and division di go before for Cameroon and oda kontris.

British High Commissioner and oda ambassadors, authorities bin get service with plenti historical readings, two- minute silence, den put flower for grave for de mimba de pipo weh deh die.