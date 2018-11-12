Image copyright Reuters Image example Di Gabon president dey get treatment for Saudi Arabia

Gabon President Ali Bongo get sickness wey serious but im don dey well small small, im spokesman tok, afta many weeks wey officials no tok pim on im condition.

Pipo bin carri rumour say di 59-year-old President Bongo, no too well, and even some reports comot to say im get stroke.

Di announcement wey comot from official sources last month be say Oga Bongo, wey dey hospital for Saudi Arabia, dey down with fatigue.

But yesterday, Oga Bongo tok tok pesin Ike Ngouoni say di president "dey recover all of im physical abilities".

Im no mention anytin about stroke but say di president bin get "bleeding wey call for medical treatment", Ngouoni tok.

Ali Bongo become president for 2009 afta im papa, Omar Bongo, wey don rule di west African nation for more dan 40 years die.

Na small im take win re-election for 2016 inside election wey cause plenti violence and accusation of fraud.