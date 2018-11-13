Buhari get plan to increase education money but di one wey pipo tiff dey frustrate am

Image copyright BashirAhmadd

Money wey di Nigeria goment dey put inside education go increase, according to President Muhammadu Buhari wey say dis na because development of di kontri depend on am.

Oga Buhari tok dis one on Monday inside statement wey im release to im Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, to kontri pipo wey dey Paris, France.

Di kontri five percent budget allocation to education no reach to ginger di economy well well; Di United Nations target of 26% na wetin e suppose be.

"We dey torchlight investment inside all di infrastructure for di kontri like road, rail and power, including investing more inside education. We go really do more for education," Oga Buhari tok.

"I dey do my best now to use our resources to develop di kontri. Already, we dey get results for road rail and power. My frustration be say some pipo still get plenti money wey dem kolobi do keep for Europe, US and oda kontris," tok di president wey to reduce corruption na one of di tins im take campaign for 2015.

Di president make am clear say if di kontri get back all di money wey pipo don tiff, e go epp im administration to invest inside more serious areas wey go really touch Nigerians for bodi - like new weapon for di military to take fight terrorist well well.

Im say di palava of abduction and kidnapping wey common for some areas of di kontri go get correct attention because dem of di beta informate wey dem go dey get.

"We use three main tins to campaign: security, to ginger di economy, and to fight corruption, and we nobodi don challenge us say we no dey get some progress for am," tok Buhari.