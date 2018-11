Cameroon PSS Nkewn principal, teacher, two students don free

Image copyright PCC

Kidnappers free principal, teacher and two school pikin dem five days afta deh bin free 78 and driver,

BBC tori pesin for Bamenda say deh drop dem for Bafut road.

Relative for principal Belinda Wanyo weh e no gree tok e name, say principal really bi traumatised.

Presbyterian Church for Cameroon moderator, Rev Fonki Samuel Forba bin say deh go fain way for free de remaining four afta deh free 78 and driver.

But till now many di still wanda who kidnap dem as goment and separatist forces deny say deh no kidnap de school pikin dem.

Anoda tori for Bamenda na say deh kidnap wife and daughter for executive secretary for teacher's union. Deh pick dem as deh komot church yesterday.