President Biya give order make dem drop case against journalist Mimi Mefo

Image copyright Mimi Mefo Image example Mimi Mefo share her experience inside prison wit BBC Pidgin

President Biya don stop case for Cameroon Journalist Mimi Mefo.

Mimi Mefo e lawyer, Barrister Richard Tamfu tell BBC News Pidgin say de procedure weh e make make dem drop de charges na 'Nolle Prosequi'.

Dis mean say na President Biya give instruction for state prosecutor for stop de case.

So de presiding magistrate don discharge and acquit Mimi Mefo.

Mimi Mefo bin sleep for New Bell Prison for three days afta deh military court lock e say e publish fake news weh e fit disturb public security.

My first night for prison bin no easy

De journalist tori say dat first night no bi easy, first taim. "When Attorney General for military tribunal tell me say ah di go prison, ah ask, 'you sure say you di send me for prison, weti ah do?'. "E say, 'ah di go prison and you suppose appear for court for Monday", Mimi Mefo tell BBC News Pidgin.

Mimi say e surprise as deh handcuff e, for de office and about five gendarme all with dis guns inside dia pick-up, deh take e straight for New Bell Prison.

"E bi hard me for go inside because ah no bi know wusai ah go sleep, ah say ah no fit go inside, ah go just stay for reception but deh say no way e no possible".

De English desk news editor for Equinox TV say e bi very long night for e, as e enta de room, laik some kana boarding school weh plenti pipo di sleep for one room, deh take e for e small corner weh ah sleep.

She describe am as traumatising. "E take me plenti hours before sleep kam for ma eye, ah fit say ah no even sleep at all".

Mimi say de sanitary condition no too bad seka say some woman deh di wash de place, wash dia bedsheets and make sure say deh place look fain, even if e no fit be laik house.

"First tin wen you wake up you wash your skin clean your bed space, and wash again for evening before you sleep" e tok.

E di advice any woman say if di call e for kweshioning for police, gendarmerie all dat kana place dem, look for trouser wear, wear tenis, take sweater because any tin fit happen, put anoda dress for handbag but no wear gown or skirt.

"Ah go continue for do ma job as journalist, and tank all man weh e bin bi behind me, social media, ma TV house, lawyers, national and international tori pipo, de list long". She tok.