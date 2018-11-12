Adenta residents protest despite say government assure dem of footbridges

Dem no support media player for your device President Akufo-Addo say make we no be spectators, so we go citizenate - Adenta residents

Hudreds of residents for Madina den Adenta come hit di roads on Monday to demonstrate over di lack of footbridges for di Madina-Adenta Highway way top.

Although government give dema firm word say dem go start work dis week, di residents go ahead plus dema November 12 demo sake of dem no sheda dey trust government en words.

Selorm Brantie, one of di members for di area talk BBC Pidgin say "dis demonstration be reminder to government say anything dem say dem go do, make dem do cos we dey watch dem plus one eye, if dem no do we go demonstrate again."

Residents dey insist say some 192 people die so far, but according to Ghana Police di number be 24.

Last week, one student from West African Senior High School die as she dey cross di road when she dey try cross.

Residents after di girl en death mount road blocks den burn tyres sake of dem say if like government fix di footbridge di girl no go die.

Ghana government come out plus joint inter-ministerial statement say dem go start work on di footbridges dis week den hopefully finish am in like three months.

Over 1000 people die dis year alone between January to date, wey more roads for Accra no dey inside good shape.