Ikeja bus terminal: "We no dismantle, we dey upgrade am" - Lagos State goment
Lagos State goment for south-west Nigeria, say tori wey dey fly upandan say dem don scata di Ikeja bus terminal na fake news.
Tok-tok pesin for di Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Kolawole Ojelabi tell BBC Pidgin say wetin dey happun inside di terminal no be dismantling but upgrading.
For March dis year, President Muhammadu Buhari come Lagos to commission di terminal wey Lagos goment bin say go change di face of public transportation for di state.
But tori say dem scata di place full social media again afta pipo see say dem move di bus dem commot di station come dey remove di interlocking almost eight months afta di commissioning.
But Ojelabi say no be scata dem dey scata am.
"Di buses wey dem bin bring come di terminal na high capacity buses, and I must confess to you say dem bin plan di terminal for medium capacity buses, goment come reason say e go beta make dem get bus wey go move plenti pipo.
"Dem build di loading bay with interlocking stones, na im dem remove so dem go refix am. If you want I fit cari you go dia to see am. Dem no dismantle anytin dia but of course we no go fit dey do di work make everybodi dey see am, dats why dem fence di place." Na so Ojelabi tok
Di tori be say wen e ready, di 'ultra-modern terminal' go dey cari reach 200,000 passengers every day go reach 23 destination, e go also get insurance for passengers, ticketing boots, bus attendants and operating companies.
"LASG bin order 820 buses and over 600 of dem dey ground, we no wan do tins half-half, we wan get those buses for large numbers, and we get dem now.
"Wetin di operators dey do now na to recruit staff, train dem, so we dey expect say by first quarter of 2019, by March di terminal go dey open for operation." Na so Ojelabi tok.