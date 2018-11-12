Image copyright Lamata

Lagos State goment for south-west Nigeria, say tori wey dey fly upandan say dem don scata di Ikeja bus terminal na fake news.

Tok-tok pesin for di Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Kolawole Ojelabi tell BBC Pidgin say wetin dey happun inside di terminal no be dismantling but upgrading.

For March dis year, President Muhammadu Buhari come Lagos to commission di terminal wey Lagos goment bin say go change di face of public transportation for di state.

But tori say dem scata di place full social media again afta pipo see say dem move di bus dem commot di station come dey remove di interlocking almost eight months afta di commissioning.

Skip Twitter post by @OluwatomiNash So they have truly demolished Ikeja Bus Terminal. I thought it was fake news.



Damn, Ambode was the only person performing under dis APC govt. But they worked against him. Smh. See as bus terminal fine like airport. Now, it's all gone. Agege bridge next? Smh .. Thanks Jagaban pic.twitter.com/2eGqu3kfJD — iBuildBeautifulWebsites (@OluwatomiNash) November 7, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Chxta The new Ikeja bus terminal as I head to the airport. Contrary to the rumours, it doesn't look to me like this is dismantling work.



However, coming almost a year after "commissioning" and with nary a word, any surprises that people will speculate to fill the gap in information? pic.twitter.com/ie5Oxhg8vu — Chxta (@Chxta) November 9, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Kopainzy Who knows what Lagos State Government is doing with this Ikeja Bus Terminal???



All the buses are gone! Now they are uprooting the brick tiles in the Terminal! — Kingdom Financer (@Kopainzy) November 8, 2018

But Ojelabi say no be scata dem dey scata am.

"Di buses wey dem bin bring come di terminal na high capacity buses, and I must confess to you say dem bin plan di terminal for medium capacity buses, goment come reason say e go beta make dem get bus wey go move plenti pipo.

"Dem build di loading bay with interlocking stones, na im dem remove so dem go refix am. If you want I fit cari you go dia to see am. Dem no dismantle anytin dia but of course we no go fit dey do di work make everybodi dey see am, dats why dem fence di place." Na so Ojelabi tok

Image copyright Lagos state government Image example Lagos state goment say di terminal go change di face of public transport for di state

Di tori be say wen e ready, di 'ultra-modern terminal' go dey cari reach 200,000 passengers every day go reach 23 destination, e go also get insurance for passengers, ticketing boots, bus attendants and operating companies.

"LASG bin order 820 buses and over 600 of dem dey ground, we no wan do tins half-half, we wan get those buses for large numbers, and we get dem now.

"Wetin di operators dey do now na to recruit staff, train dem, so we dey expect say by first quarter of 2019, by March di terminal go dey open for operation." Na so Ojelabi tok.