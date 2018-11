Image copyright Nigerian Senate

'Di reason most lawmakers no turn-up for senate on Tuesday, na sake of dem go oda work wey dem get to do'.

Afta only about 20 out of 109 lawmakers show to begin sitting for di week, Oga of senate Bukola Saraki postpone Tuesday sitting go November 20 2018, for di number two time in two months.

Even House of representative too no do dia tok-tok on Tuesday.

One of di lawmakers wey absent for senate on Tuesday November 13 Samuel Anyanwu tell BBC pidgin say "na three ways di national assembly dey work, one na plenary, one na oversight function and di committee work, and because we dey enter budget work now, di 2019 budget, we gat to do oversight function to chook eye inside wetin di MDAS don do wit di money wey dem bin give dem and naim be di koko so dat wen dem go come for defence, why dem go collect more money."

Tori be say for lawmakers to hold sitting, 38 lawmakers must show face to fit do di tok-tok.

Speaker of di House, Takubu Dogara adjourn meeting go November 14 2018 because of faulty sound system, im say if tins no work out by den, e go be postponement till further notice.

According to tori, dis na di second time inside one month wey dem go postpone di senate meeting sake of members wey no show.

Image copyright Twitter/@NGRSenate

"I dey office now as we dey speak, my committee ontop public account dey go oversight for di office of di accountant general and auditor general." Na so Senator Anyanwu tok.

Anyanwu also chook mouth say tok say lawmakers dey cut meeting to run dia election parole no pure.

"Some members of committee ontop power dey Lagos, committee on health dey Lagos, even my own committee dey go Port-Harcourt dis afternoon, for oversight activity for NDDC."

"Nobody miss because of campaign, campaign never start sef." Na so Anyanwu tok.