Image example For today wey be World Diabetes Day dis na wetin you suppose know about dis condition and how you fit prevent am.

Diabetes na serious sickness wey dey kill ova one million pipo each year - and anybodi fit get am.

E dey happun wen pesin body no fit melt and use all di sugar (glucose) wey dey inside di blood; wen e serious well well e fit lead to heart attack, stoke, blindness, kidney failure and doctors fit cut your leg comot.

Na big palava. - World Health Organisation say 422 million pipo get diabetes worldwide, four times more dan 40 years ago.

Half of di pipo wey get diabetes no know say dem get am.

But if pesin change di way im dey live im life, e fit prevent am for many cases. Dis na how you fit do am:

Image copyright Getty Images

Wetin dey cause diabetes?

Wen we chop food, our body dey break down Carbohydrate to sugar (glucose).

Hormone wey di name na insulin wey di pancreas dey produce go send message to our body to convert di sugar to energy.

Diabetes dey happun wen di body no dey produce insulin or e no dey work as e suppose be. Dis go make sugar go gada inside our blood.

Wetin be di different types diabetes?

Na several types of diabetes dey.

For type 1 diabetes, di pancreas go stop to produce insulin, so glucose go come gada for di bloodstream.

Sabi pipo no know exactly why dis dey happun but dem believe say genetics fit cause am or viral infection wey dey scata cells wey dey produce insulin for di pancreas na im fit dey cause am.

About 10 percent of pipo wey get diabetes na type 1 dem get.

For type 2 diabetes, di pancreas no dey produce enough insulin or di hormone no dey work wella.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Insulin na di hormone wey di pancrease dey produce and e dey help our body take in glucose.

Dis usually dey happun to pipo wey dey middle-age and pipo wey don old. Young pipo wey dey overweight and no dey do exercise and pipo from certain ethnic group like South Asia na im fit get am.

Some pregnant women fit get gestational diabetes wen dia body no fit produce enough insulin for dem and dia pikin.

Different study wey use many criteria estimate say aniwia between 6 to 16 percent of pregnant women fit develop gestational diabetes. Dem need control dia sugar level tru wetin dem dey eat, exercise and carry insulin application to make sure say e no develop to type 2.

Pipo also fit get pre-diabetes - dis na wen glucose for di blood increase and e fit lead to diabetes.

Wetin be di symptoms of diabetes?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example To dey feel tired, every time you wan drink water and you dey piss more dan usual na sign say you fit get diabetes.

Most symptoms of diabetes wey dey common include:

wen you dey feel like to drink water

you dey piss more dan usual, especially for night

wen you dey feel tired

wen you dey lose weight even wen you no dey try to

fungi infection wey dey always come back-

wen you no dey see well

wound wey no dey gree heal.

According to di British National Health Service, symptoms of type 1 diabetes dey show imself early for pesin childhood or adolescent age and e fit dey very serious.

Pipo wey dey at risk to get type 2 na pipo wey dey ova 40 years for age (or 25 for south Asian pipo); or dem get mama and papa or sibling wey get diabetes; wey dey overweight or get obesity; or come from South Asia, China, Afro-Caribbean or black African origin.

How you fit prevent diabetes

Diabetes depend on genetic and environment factor but you fit help keep your blood sugar level in check wit healthy diet and lifestyle wit plenti exercise.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Instead of to use white sugar and grains, eat fruit and wholemeal grains instead as e go help control blood sugar level.

Avoid food and drinks wey get plentii sugar, instead of white bread and pasta chop wholemeal as dat na good first step.

White sugar and refined grains dey poor for nutrients because di producers don comot di fibre, vitamin-rich part.

Examples include white flour, white bread, white rice, white pasta, pastries, fizzy/sugar drinks, sweet and breakfast cereal wey you go need add sugar.

Healthy diet include vegetable, fruit, beans and whole grain. E also include healthy oil, nuts and omega-3 rich oily fish, such as sardine, salmon and mackerel.

E dey important to dey eat wen you suppose eat and stop wen you don beleful.

Physical exercise fit also help lower your blood sugar level. Britain National Health System (NHS) recommend 2.5 hours of aerobic excercise for one week and dis fit include trekking and to climb staircase.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example E dey important to no dey sidon for one place and to do exercise at least for 2.5 hours a week

If you get healthy weight, e go make am easy for your body to lower your blood sugar level. If you need to lose weight, try to do am slowly, between 0.5 kg and 1 kg a week.

E dey important too to no smoke and to watch your cholesterol level to lower di risk of heart disease.

Wetin fit really happun if you get diabetes

High level of sugar for di bloodstream fit seriously damage blood vessels.

If blood no fit flow well for di body, e no go reach part of di body wey need am and dis go increase di risk of nerve damage (you no go feel pain or anitin), di way your eye dey see go dey one kind and you go get infection for leg.

WHO say diabetes na one of di main tin wey dey cause blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and why doctors dey cut di pesin leg comot.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example According to di WHO, Diabetes na one of di main tin wey dey cause blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and why doctors dey cut di pesin leg comot.

For 2016, estimate of 1.6 million pipo die sake of say dem get diabetes.

How many pipo get diabetes?

According to di WHO, di number of pipo wey get diabetes don increase from 108 million for 1980 to 422 million for 2014.

For 1980, less dan 5% of adults (ova 18) get diabetes for di world - for 2014, di rate na 8.5%.

Di International Diabetes Federation estimate say na nearly 80% of adult wey dey live wit di condition come from middle-and low-income kontris wia di way wey dem dey eat dey change steady steady.

For kontris wey don develop, e dey linked to poverty and sake of say poor pipo dey eat cheap and processed food.