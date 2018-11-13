Image copyright Dwasiu Image example Govnor Ganduje don deny say im collect bribe from anybodi

Chairman of di seven man Kano State Assembly committee wey dey investigate Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje tell BBC News Pidgin say dia work don stop for now.

Hon. Baffa Dan Agundi say dem no go disobey court order wey say make dem stop di investigation patapata.

"Wetin dey dia be say, for now our work don get full stop until court tok odawise because as law abiding citizens we suppose respect courts and nothing like continuing di work underground."

Some pipo for Kano dey suspect say di group wey cari dis mata go court say make dem stop na some politicians dey sponsor dem so as to scata di investigations.

Dis suppose be di final week for di investigations before Assembly go decide weda or not Govnor Ganduje dey guilty.

One Muhammad Zubair, on behalf of imsef and di national coordinator of Lawyers for Sustainable Democratization of Nigeria bin cari di case go court, say make di assembly no investigate di mata.

Di state legislature on October 15, bin set up seven-man committee to investigate video clips wey be like e show Govnor Ganduje dey collect moni from contractor.