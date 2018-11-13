Image copyright King Monada Image example King Monada wey wear cap, na im sing di song

Kano State Islamic police - Hisbah, say dem ready to arrest anybodi wey dem see dey do di new fall and die dance wey dey reign.

Na on Tuesday video comot wey show some girls with hijab dey do di dance wey come from South Africa.

Some pipo tok say na Kano girls be dat but Hisbah through dia PRO Adamu Yahaya say dem no get any report like dat.

"Di truth be say we know dey aware of dis new dance wey you dey tok about, but as you know say part of our task na stop any vice or immoral thing. So if we get report say some pipo dey do dis dance, we go go arrest dem." Im tok.

Dis fainting challenge start wen South African singer King Monada drop im latest track, 'Malwedhe' wey dey burst pipo brain. Di name of di song 'Malwedhe' mean disease and Monada use di song yan about pesin wey get disease wey dey make am faint wen im lover play away match.

If you dey wonda which kain dance e be, no wonda again: