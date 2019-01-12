Image copyright Getty Images Image example E no dey easy for graduates to get job for Nigeria

Between 2.5 to 3 million fresh graduates de enta di Nigeria labour market evri year and for inside dat one up to 40% of dem no dey get work based on one report.

For 2018, Stutern, company wey dey epp young graduate dem find job, arrange one research wey dem call "Nigeria Graduate Report" to look di mata of how young pipo dey hustle inside di kontri.

Di report show say based on logistics, 1 in 5 graduates dey collect below N20,000 as a first job monthly salary and less dan 3% dey collect from N200,000 upwards.

Di report look into mata like which university dem graduate from, wia dem get dis first work and even how much dem dey collect as salary.

"How pesin go dey live on less dan 30k?"

Ms Oti wey her first work na for media tok say her first salary be like around 30k but dem dey remove tax, so e come be like 27k.

As she dey look di moni, e small die because she no fit flex at all, in fact she gats dey consider wetin she wan use di moni do, sometimes she no fit get plenti cash to even baff up or make hair.

"Like ehn, how I wan tink say I go comot from my papa house - how much be self-con for Lagos?" Na so Oti tok.

She still tok say she get luck say she dey wit her parents as dem support her wit tins like food and even wen her moni fit finish because somtin shele, dem go epp her.

"I feel say young pipo dey unda pressure to dey form like say dem live life especially as social media dey and you go dey look say evribodi dey flex anyhow."

As standard of living dey go up, na so even di small moni wey graduates dey get, e no fit do plenty tins.

Wetin Oti tok follow for wetin dem write for di report.

Stutern add say women dey more unemployed and dem no dey get beta salary like men. Di report talk say if you compare am wit men na 32.52% for men to 25.65% for women.

Chukwuka Onyekwena di executive director, centre for study of di economies of Africa tok say wetin make dem chook eye for di mata na di latest report by di Nigeria National Bureau of Statistics wey tok say unemployment and underemployment don reach 40 percent of all di pipo wey dey work for di kontri.

Ontop dat one, dem see say unemployment for young pipo (15-35 years) dey at 53%.

Standard of living for Nigeria dey increase and dey different based on wia pesin dey live, so for instance if you be fresh graduate for Lagos State, tins go dey more expensive dan if you dey Niger State.

Di survey show say Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) degree holders no dey get beta salary at all at all.

Di data wey show di current Nigeria graduate report come talk say na pipo wey get Masters for Business Administration (MBA) dey get work pass for di kontri.

Extra analysis show say as di salary dey increase, na so di number of female graduate wey fit collect di money dey reduce.

'Brain Drain'

As e be so, many young Nigerians don dey find moni either to go school for abroad or vamoose comot go find work for places like Europe or Canada.

Research pipo StudySearch, wey be start-up business for London-based start-up wey dey help African students find universities for yonder, show say Nigerian parents dey save up as much as $50,000 make dia pikin school abroad.

And dis one dey happen sake of say, many pipo for Nigeria believe say if pesin go school abroad e get luck pass graduates wey go school for di kontri.

All in all, di truth be say many young pipo dey hustle hard make dem get jobs wey go pay dem beta salary but even wen dem find am, sometimes di reality of how economy be for di kontri no dey even allow dem flex with dia salary,