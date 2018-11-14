Image example Light quench for Lagos International Airport on Tuesday

Nigeria office wey dey manage airports inside di kontri on Wednesday explain wetin dem mean by 'Airport users' afta pipo confuse for social media whether e cover for "follow come" pipo wey escort passengers to airport.

Afta di video of one man wey dey vex say airport officials ask am for money to enta airport begin trend, FAAN comot public notice on Tuesday 13 November to say pipo no need to pay to enta airport because e dey free.

But one part wey confuse pipo na wia di airport authority write say na for all passengers and "airport users". Airport users na oda pipo wey escort passengers come? or just pipo wey dey work for Airport?

Henrietta Yakubu, wey be Corporate Affairs Oga for Di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) tell BBC say airport users mean oda pipo wey dey work or get business to do inside airport, and also for friends and family wey wan say final bye-bye to pipo wey dey travel.

But she draw ear give travellers make dem no overdo demsef.

Image example FAAN oga say wetin Nigerians dey do be say one pesin go wan travel and e come carri 7 oda pipo come

"Wetin Nigerians dey do be say one pesin go wan travel and e come carri 7 oda pipo come.... just one pesin dey enough".

"Imagine if fifty pipo come airport and all of dem carri ten ten pipo come, di whole airport no go pack full" Yakubu dey wonder.

She say dem need to allow at least one pesin because for example, passengers fit bring too much load wey im go need to reduce, send go back house; Na dat pesin wey follow am come go carri dat excess.

Yakubu say if any officer try collect money from you because you escort pesin come, shout ontop di pesin, make noise well well so dat pipo go hear.

But still, no be evribodi security officials go allow because of tins like Boko Haram palava wey still dey worri di kontri. So, if official get reason to suspect you, im get right not to allow you enta.

Also, e get place inside di departure lounge wey pipo no fit follow passengers enter - di place afta pipo dey do check in.