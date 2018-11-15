Image copyright Getty Images Image example Yari say dem don do calculations and only Lagos go fit pay di new minimum wage

Nigeria govnors say N30,000 minimum wage no go work unless organised labour gree for dia workers all over di kontri to chop sack, local tori Punch dey report.

Zamfara govnor Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, wey also be Chairman of di Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, na im tell tori pipo dis one afta emergency meeting wey govnors do yesterday ontop di minimum wage mata.

Im say dem go form new committee wey go follow President Muhammadu Buhari do meeting to discuss am.

"Govnors don plan to meet with di president again, to quickly find solution to di problem of proposed N30.000 minimum wage wey no fit work unless labour agree say make workforce chop sack all ova di kontri or the federal goment demsef agree to review di national revenue allocation formula."

Some state govnors bin don dey cry ontop dis minimum wage mata say di allocation wey federal goment dey give dem no reach and dat one don dey make dem wonda how dem go pay dis new National Minimum Wage, especially as many of dem dey owe di N18,000 minimum wage (some up to 3 years) wey goment approve since 2010.

Yari believe say even if some govnors get desire to pay, di money to do am just no dey.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Market pipo fit increase dia price if di new minimum wage enta pipo hand

"We dey pay N18,000 (as minimum wage today), but when di president assume office, about 27 states no fit pay, no be say dem no wan pay.

"So, now you say N30,000, how many of dem fit pay? We go go bankrupt (if we pay). So as Nigerians, make we torchlight di mata seriously.

"While oda pipo dey say govnors dey fly jets and live rich life, dat one no be luxury but e dey compulsory.

Which state for Nigeria go fit pay di N30,000?

Sabi pipo for BudgIT use di total moni wey govnors don collect for di first seven months of 2018 take calculate which state go fit and which ones wey no go fit to pay.

Atiku Samuel na Head of Research for BudgIT, im say, "if we check am well, e no reach 10 states wey go fit pay dis moni and dem no go borrow from outside or sack workers or change plenti tins for goment."

"For now, states wey go fit to pay N30,000 na Rivers, Lagos, Kebbi, Edo and Delta state."

But according to wetin di NGF Chairman tok yesterday, na just one state get dat kain money to pay.

"From our calculation, na only Lagos State go fit pay N30,000."