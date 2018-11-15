2019 Budget: Top 3 things Ghanaians wan see inside di budget reading

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Akufo-Addo carri one agenda come wey e call "Ghana Beyond Aid."

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta today go present di 2019 Budget for Parliament which go capture monies wey government go put aside for di economy next year.

Dis go be di third budget dem go present under President Nana Akufo-Addo government which dey pursue agenda wey dem dey call "Ghana Beyond Aid."

Here be some of di top expectations of Ghanaians which dem wan make di budget reflect

1. TUC wan tariff reduction for electricity den water

Trades Union Congress (TUC) for Ghana dey call for 15 percent reduction in utility tariffs sake of dem dey predict say di coming year go see reduction in fuel prices, wey inflation too go be low. Dem dey hope say tariff adjustment go happen make Ghanaians enjoy some relief.

Dem make dis announcement today, which be message to finance Minister say government for check di issue of water den electricity tariffs.

2. Road den Infrastructure development

Another major issue Ghanaians dey expect be in di area of roads den infrastructure. Recently, agitations over di bad state of roads for Ghana which cause chaw accidents make people bore say government no dey pay attention to that issue.

Two separate campaigns on di state of raods for Ghana dey go on, #fixourfootbridgesnow den which dey focus on fixing of footbridges for Madina-Adenta Highway. Den second campaign #paynotollchallenge where people dey refuse pay toll for di Accra-Tema Motorway until dem go fix di roads wey dey inside mess.

"We dey pay roadworthy but wana roads no be worthy"

Already Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah give indication say di 2019 budget go focus heavily on infrastructure.

3. No new taxes on Ghanaians

Ahead of di 2019 budget reading today, Minority for Parliament dey predict say government go wan introduce new taxes like dem do during di mid-year budget review where dem introduce luxury vehicle tax den 35% tax on incomes which dey beyond Ghc10,000.

But government reject di claims from di minority as more Ghanaians talk say in di wake of high fuel prices den increased cost of living, more taxes go bring serious hardship.

Some other things wey Ghanaians go wan see be how di budget go help manage di economy make fuel prices go down from di current Ghc5 per litre.

Also for people wey dey inside di import business, dem wan make government strengthen di local currency which currently dey trade at Ghc4.42 pesewas to one dollar.