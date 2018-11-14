'For Sambo Dasuki to bone im trial na two tins fit happun'

Image copyright STRINGER

Sambo Dasuki wey be Nigeria National Security Adviser decide to shun im trial afta Nigeria goment no gree honour different court order to grant am bail but wetin go happun now na im BBC News Pidgin find out on Wednesday.

"Di only tin Dasuki go fit do na to plead not guilty or keep im mouth shut wen dem carry am go court put am for dock. If e no tok court go record am say e plead not guilty if im offence na serious offence wey fit get am more dan 7 years prison sentence." According to one sabi pesin.

Di former Nigeria National Security Adviser wey be retired Colonel write letter on Monday give Federal High Court for Abuja say im don decide say im no go participate for court hearing ontop im mata till federal goment agree to im bail.

Tori be say Dasuki bin dey face trial for court ontop accuse say im corner weapon through wuru-wuru way plus say im kolobi 2.1 billion dollars afta Department of State Service arrest am for 2015. Since den court don give different order say make goment release am but dem no gree.

Federal goment say e action cause make plenti soldiers wey no dey equipped fall for boko haram hand.

According to federal goment, because of di crime wey e commit e dey in di greater interest of pipo if e remain for detention.

But sabi pesin, barrister Bolanle Olugbani tell BBC Pidgin say Federal goment no fit decide which court order dem go obey and which one dem no go obey.

"Di only reason dem get to not obey na if anoda higher court overturn di court order of bail and so far no oda court don tok different from wetin di federal high courts order to bail am."

According to Olugbani, if NBA, judges and civil society no stand up to pressure goment to follow rule of law na only one way di mata fit end.

Image example Sabi pesin say dem go fit carry Dasuki go court but e fit decide say e no go open mouth

Two tins wey fit happun now

"If Dasuki do dis one, e go make pipo qweshion di integrity of di court and if dem give Dasuki fair trial."

"Di oda tin Dasuki go achieve na to delay di whole mata wen im refuse to open mouth defend imsef" Na so Olugbani tok.

According to Olugbani, all dis one go put di Nigeria justice system in a bad light.