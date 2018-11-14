Prince Charles seven pictures wey calculate im 70 years

Image copyright
Prince Charles, im wife and two sons dia wives and im three grand children
Prince Charles of Great Britain dey celebrate im 70th birthday on Wednesday with tea party and enough gbedu for Buckingham Palace.
Clarence House wey be di office of Prince Charles release two official pictures of di Prince of Wales and im wife Camilla, im two sons William and Harry and im three grandchildren ahead of di big occasion.
Prince Charles na di first pikin of Queen Elizabeth and di Duke of Edinburgh and di future king of England.
To mark dis special birthday dis na seven correct foto wey BBC News Pidgin take calculate di 70 years of Britain future king.
1948
Dem born Charles Philip Arthur George for 14 November 1948, five years before dey crown im mama Queen
1962
Prince Charles land im new school, Gordonstoun, with im papa, Di Duke of Edinburgh (left), and Capt Iain Tennant, who chair di board of governors
1966
Photo of Prince Charles with im Balmoral tartan, for im 18th birthday
1969
Queen Elizabeth II crown her son, Prince Charles, as di Prince of Wales for ceremony for Caernarfon castle.
1981
Newlyweds, Prince Charles and im bride, Diana, Princess of Wales, dey go Buckingham Palace afta dia wedding ceremony for St Paul's Cathedral for London
1982
For 1982, Prince Charles born im first pikin, Prince William
1988
Di prince wear im new Royal Navy captain uniform for im 40th birthday
2018
Di Prince of Wales walk Meghan Markle up di aisle of St George's Chapel for Windsor Castle for her wedding to im son Prince Harry