Image copyright Chris Jackson/Clarence House/PA Image example Prince Charles, im wife and two sons dia wives and im three grand children

Prince Charles of Great Britain dey celebrate im 70th birthday on Wednesday with tea party and enough gbedu for Buckingham Palace.

Clarence House wey be di office of Prince Charles release two official pictures of di Prince of Wales and im wife Camilla, im two sons William and Harry and im three grandchildren ahead of di big occasion.

Prince Charles na di first pikin of Queen Elizabeth and di Duke of Edinburgh and di future king of England.

To mark dis special birthday dis na seven correct foto wey BBC News Pidgin take calculate di 70 years of Britain future king.

1948

Image copyright PA Image example Dem born Charles Philip Arthur George for 14 November 1948, five years before dey crown im mama Queen

1962

Image copyright PA Image example Prince Charles land im new school, Gordonstoun, with im papa, Di Duke of Edinburgh (left), and Capt Iain Tennant, who chair di board of governors

1966

Image copyright PA Image example Photo of Prince Charles with im Balmoral tartan, for im 18th birthday

1969

Image copyright PA Image example Queen Elizabeth II crown her son, Prince Charles, as di Prince of Wales for ceremony for Caernarfon castle.

1981

Image copyright PA Image example Newlyweds, Prince Charles and im bride, Diana, Princess of Wales, dey go Buckingham Palace afta dia wedding ceremony for St Paul's Cathedral for London

1982

Image copyright PA Image example For 1982, Prince Charles born im first pikin, Prince William

1988

Image copyright PA Image example Di prince wear im new Royal Navy captain uniform for im 40th birthday

Make we add jara

2018