Nigeria wan ban Donkey export to abroad

Lawmakers for Nigeria wan make new law wey go ban anybody to export donkey and donkey body parts outside di kontri as dem dey try to save di animal wey no too plenty again.

Di law don pass second reading for di lower chamber of Nigeria parliament (House of Representatives).

Most of di donkey wey dey di kontri dey for northern and dem dey use dem well-well for transport go plenty villages.

But di koko be say dem dey export dem well-well go outside di kontri like China- wia dem dey use dia body parts to take do medicine and food supplements.

Na Garba Datti Muhammad wey be member of Nigeria house of representative dey sponsor dis bill.