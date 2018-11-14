Image copyright Facebook/Monica Osagie Image example Na Monica Osagie bin record di sex for marks mata from di OAU lecturer

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) wey be di Nigeria goment office wey dey torchlight corruption mata inside civil service announce Wednesday say dem dey drag di professor wey chop sack sake of sex for marks go court

Dem want Professor Richard Iyiola Akindele, wey be former lecturer for Obafemi Awolowo University to answer case on 19th November.

Professor Akindele get three count charge on top say e use im position as lecture ask for sex and e bin wan do magu magu increase mark for student wey e tok say fail exam for 2017.

Na for di Federal High Court for Osogbo e go land on Monday di 19th of June 2018, according to wetin ICPC announce for dia webste

Image copyright OFFICIALOAU Image example Many female student tok say Obafemi Awolowo University take very good decision to sak di 'sex for mark professor

Dem tok for di di press release say di professor use im lawyer, Omotayo Alade-Fawole dey ask for plea deal to tok say e dey guilty as e say e dey sic and im sickness no go allow am fit cope with life for prison .

Dem tok say dem bin earlier promise Nigerians say dem go see result afta investigate.

Na for April di tori break afta Monica Osagie release audio about how di professor and am bin dey negotiate how dem go increase her marks for im course with sex.